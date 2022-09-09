Couturier Seema Gujral's festive collection Fiori melds traditional silhouettes with modern cuts

Celebrated designer Seema Gujral's festive collection Fiori has a spectacular range of celebratory silhouettes comprising eclectic shararas which are perfect for festive and pre-wedding events. Aimed at the woman of today, the muse of the collection is the quintessential Gen-Z girl who is fearless, independent and the life of the party.

"This new collection is inspired by a woman who sings her own tune and lives by her own rules. This is an eternal love story, seen across the beautiful Italian riviera travelling right back to our roots in mainland India. Fiori is the tale of the millennial bride, her sisters and her friends. While continuing our efforts to create collectable ensembles for the bride, we are also focussing on a segment as important as the bride and the groom, the extended family, the sisters, the friends and the bridesmaids," informs Gujral.

Seema Gujral's Fiori edit

Keeping with the signature aesthetics and design sensibility of the Seema Gujral label, this new range of shararas from the Fiori edit has been designed for the festive and wedding season. Each piece is an heirloom product and is all about ease and comfort paired with glamour and mystique.

Seema Gujral's Fiori edit

This collection showcases handcrafted, intricate embroidery work using pearls, beads, sequins, crystals, thread work, mirror work and heavy applique motifs. With stunning embellishments, bold floral motifs and multi-coloured, three-dimensional embroidery, every piece is unique and striking.

The silhouettes have plenty of modern sheen and glamour and include accents like off-shoulder, low-backs, hi-low jackets and peplum tops. The colour palette, too, has been kept neutral, from creams to dusty colours transitioning into deeper tones for evening soirees.