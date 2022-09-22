Fusion label Prathaa's festive collection Sanjh displays Odisha weaves

Homegrown fusion label Prathaa’s festive collection Sanjh is created on the canvas of Kotpad, a heritage weave from Odisha. Kotpad fabrics are woven in the small town of Kotpad by local tribes. The weave is done with hand-spun cotton yarns in natural dyes such as Madder, Indigo and turmeric among others. The motifs are inspired by nature which includes birds, fishes, and rivers.

Sanjh collection by Prathaa

The concept behind Sanjh is based on lines which are the universe's most handful tool to draw shapes and silhouettes and speak volume when put together without any language. "This collection incorporates the uses of a wide range of lines and shapes into its silhouettes, each line depicting some concept in our metaphorical world. The base colours, black and white, represent our mind and body full of interferences of judgments, cultures, and materialistic domains. Even with all the interferences present, there are hidden dots of self-awareness that can be found with mindful introspection," says Sukanya Bhataacharya.

Sanjh collection by Prathaa

A limited edition of handwoven ensembles, the collection is a metaphorical amalgamation of enlightened awareness within oneself into mindful silhouettes. It is the re-envision of this concept, in which the silhouettes are designed to convey the meaning of "let go" creatively. You will find a lot of layers, pockets, and pivotal designs in this edit where colours like electric blue, yellow ochre, and orange are used to signify enlightenment from worldly desires, depicted in black and white.

Price on request. On prathaa.in