Label Qala unveils its latest festive capsule Zehra, which has more than just ethnic ensembles 

Renowned for its commitment to modernity and empowerment, Qala has once again elevated the fashion landscape with an array of spellbinding ensembles that effortlessly blend comfort and contemporary silhouettes. As the season of celebrations approaches, fashion enthusiasts have reason to rejoice with Qala's latest offering, the Zehra capsule.

As Qala unveils its 41-piece spectacle, pastel shades and a captivating hot pink hue dominate the colour palette, further enhancing the collection's allure. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of earthy hues and vibrant tones, Zehra, Qala's festive edit, resonates with a diverse selection of meticulously curated pieces that cater to a range of lifestyles.

One of the collection's standout features is its ability to seamlessly transition between casual outings and impending festivities. From cosy loungewear that wraps you in a gentle embrace to chic co-ord sets that redefine sophistication, and summer dresses that exude effortless charm – the capsule caters to every sartorial need.

Whether it's a leisurely stroll through the city streets or an intimate evening gathering, at the heart of Zehra lies a celebration of femininity and individuality. Crafted from the finest materials including Cotton Floral Schiffli and Cotton Poplin, one of the highlights of the edit is the Azara Coord set. This co-ord ensemble features a two-toned top with a gathered neckline, paired elegantly with slim-fit pants. For those seeking exquisite embroidery, the Elif Shirt Dress is a must-have, boasting intricate blue floral motifs that exude elegance.

Adding to the allure is the Seraphina Coord Set, a refined V-neck Co-ord top in understated orange, adorned with white lace details. The ensemble is further elevated by intricate crochet lace at the hem, creating a fusion of grace and style. To encapsulate a sense of timeless charm, the Zehra Kaftaan is a stellar choice. The Zuhri Top is a classic ivory top that features panel lace appliqué, seamlessly fusing tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

Each garment, a testament to the brand's dedication to innovation and style, radiates an air of timeless charm that is perfect for both the upcoming festivities.

INR 9,000 onwards. Available online.