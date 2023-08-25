Ritu Oberoi’s pre-festive collection of saris features indigenous weaves

ForSarees is a celebration of the rich legacy of Indian craftsmanship with a commitment to promote traditional craft to the world. The brand that curates finest handcrafted saris from across various Indian states revealing unique crafts, superior quality, and work cultures of weaving communities has brought out their pre-festive collection titled Rang.

Ritu Oberoi, founder of ForSarees, says that each piece is made with love, passion, and the skilled human touch of the weavers, making them one of a kind.

The pre-festive collection features indigenous weaves of Maheshwar and Chanderi, purely handwoven in silks and cottons from Madhya Pradesh; appliqué handwork Chanderi saris, crafted by skilled women artisans from Barmer’s nearby villages, showcasing exquisite handwork; and Phulkari dupattas and saris, featuring exquisite embroidery.

“We are starting our pre-festive collection with a lot of colours and patterns. Pre-festive is generally monsoon and the mood is usually gloomy and lazy. To break this mood, we’ve added lots of colours and vibrancy to our collections, and with this, we are all set to usher in the celebratory spirit. The idea has been to create a fun and joyful vibe,” says Ritu.

Appliqué handwork chanderi saris

For Ritu, the inspiration behind the collection is India — the land of festivals. “We love celebrating each and every festival. With this collection, we have tried to invoke festive vibes minimally and subtly. We have created saris for happy moods using colours associated with elegance and festivities,” says Ritu.

What makes the Rang collection unique is that they are exclusively crafted for working women looking to enjoy festive vibes but need muted shades to suit the formal atmosphere at the office. “We have taken great care to avoid bling but create sober and vibrant hues that perfectly balance Indian traditional designs and modern aesthetics,” she elaborates.

The collection highlights various Indian weaves in as many happy colours as possible. Each of the saris has been intricately crafted by hand, which takes roughly a week going up to 20 days depending on the weave. Since our core audience is modern working women from urban India, we visualised their regular workdays and ensured the right mix of comfort and design to create the right joyful feel in light fabric, subtle designs, and happy colours,” adds Ritu.

Price starts at Rs 4,500.

Available online.

