Ancestry unveils Paradise and Wildflower collections

Ancestry, known for seamlessly blending traditional arts and modern aesthetics, has announced its latest Paradise and Wildflower collections. The collections are an exquisite tribute to the enduring charm of the beautiful gardens of India and Himalayan florals.

For the Paradise collection the brand has taken inspiration from the beautiful gardens of India and is imagined on soft fabrics with intricate details that make for foundation pieces for your wanderlust. On the other hand, the Wildflower collection features a range of relaxed silhouettes with intricately embroidered motifs of Himalayan florals on soft modals, linens and chiffons.

At the core of the Paradise and Wildflower collections are the intricate artistry of detailed embroidery. The collections offer an impressive array of options, encompassing saris, dresses, kurtas, trousers, kaftans, and co-ord sets. Ancestry caters to three pivotal aspects of modern living — work, live, and play, making it the ultimate choice for contemporary individuals seeking a seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics. It effortlessly caters to every facet of a woman’s life, flawlessly harmonising fashion and functionality.

The launch of the Paradise and Wildflower collections is perfectly suited for all moments of your life — day to evening, work to holidays and for weddings and festivities. Its luxurious textures and vibrant hues pay homage to the beautiful gardens of India and Himalayan florals, delivering an enchanting amalgamation of tradition and contemporary aesthetics.

The unique collections at Ancestry celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. With a touch of grace, the brand continues to weave the threads of tradition and modernity into its fabric and craft.

Price on request.

Available online.

