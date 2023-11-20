5 dapper looks for men to celebrate International Men's Day

International Men’s Day is the perfect occasion to embrace sophistication and style. Whether you're attending a formal event, enjoying a night out, or simply want to elevate your everyday look, here are five dapper outfit ideas from Indian Terrain to celebrate in style.

Corduroy Sophistication

Corduroy isn't just a fabric; it's a statement. This season, leverage the texture and warmth of corduroy to craft a refined yet contemporary look. For a refined yet contemporary look, opt for a tonal pairing of a corduroy shirt with chinos and a crew neck t-shirt, striking the perfect balance between casual and upscale. Alternatively, go for a classic approach by pairing corduroy with denim, boots, and a minimalistic watch, ensuring a timeless and effortlessly stylish ensemble.

Elevated Polo T-Shirts

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with the sophistication of elevated polo t-shirts. Create a stylish and versatile ensemble by pairing t-shirts with knitted chinos. Opt for high-quality, well-fitted t-shirts in solid colours or eye-catching prints to achieve a refined yet relaxed appearance. Complete the look with sneakers or loafers, perfectly complementing the semi-casual vibe.

Linen Elegance

Linen isn't just for warm weather; it's also a fantastic choice for sophisticated looks during colder months. Embrace the lightweight breathability of linen by selecting a tailored linen shirt in rich, earthy tones. To maintain a refined aesthetic, pair it with suede loafers or boat shoes. Elevate your style with the timeless elegance of linen.

Sport Coat/Blazer Statement

Make a statement with a sport coat or blazer as the focal point of your outfit, paired with winter-friendly essentials. Choosing a bold patterned or textured blazer/sport coat as the centerpiece of your ensemble over a classic turtleneck or a lightweight sweatshirt for warmth and style combined with corduroy or wool trousers make a sophisticated finish. Minimalistic accessories like a leather watch or a sleek belt complement the boldness of the blazer without overshadowing it.

Stylish Sweatshirt

Stay warm and fashionable by incorporating sophisticated winter wear into your wardrobe. Opt for a premium-quality sweatshirt that is well-fitted and adorned with tasteful graphics or badges. Layering it with a shirt, with the collar stylishly peeking out, lends a refined touch to your ensemble. Achieve a well-balanced look by pairing it with dark denim, or tailored trousers, and complete the outfit with sleek sneakers, or elegant lace-up boots for a smart and casual finish. Stay warm in style and make a fashion statement.

Confidence is key when it comes to pulling off any outfit to embrace your style identity. Use these style inspirations to curate your own unique look that reflects your personality and celebrate the sophistication and elegance of International Men's Day.