Navratri 2023 style guide: 5 ways to rock the fusion look  

As we all know, Navratri is almost near. It is the perfect time to show off your best look while simultaneously showing off your elegant garba steps! Don’t worry if you don't want to dress up and wear a traditional sari draped in Gujarati style or that ghagra choli look. By being a little imaginative, you can always look festive ready in some of the most comfy ensembles, says Amol Kadam, head designer, Spykar. Here are a few tips from her style book.

Multi-styled dupatta

Even a simple outfit can be elevated to a classy look with a little bit of styling. With the right dupatta drape, you can transform your outfit from basic to fashionable. For the Dandiya season, you can even give your dupatta a western touch.

Ripped denims

A pair of jeans is an essential part of many people’s everyday wardrobe. This festive season pair your denims with an elegant kurta with mirror or embroidery work, which will look fabulous during this Dandiya season.

Denim jacket with skirt

Today, fashion is evolving at a rapid pace. We have seen denim jackets styled in different ways, but the unique way of styling denim jackets with skirts is gaining popularity. It can be worn during any festive season, including Navratri. A skirt teamed with a jacket will give an Indo-Western vibe.

Chikankari kurta

This stylish form of Indian kurta is popular among women all over the country. Embroidered kurtas are ruling the fashion world these days. The powder blue kurta is an excellent choice for Dandiya night. It can be paired with leggings or denim. This is the most comfy yet stylish attire you can wear this Navratri.