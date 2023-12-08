Irasva Fine Jewellery launches Nizam Heritage Collection

Paying homage to the grandeur and artistry of the Nizam era, Irasva Fine Jewellery has launched its latest Nizam Heritage Collection. It is a fusion of heritage with contemporary designs creating a timeless collection of fine jewels.

A grand coalesce of historical richness and artistic brilliance, each piece is a meticulous reflection of the sophistication and splendor that defined the Nizam era, showcasing the brand’s commitment to preserving and celebrating cultural legacies through the language of fine jewellery.

Irasva’s master craftsmen have poured their expertise into every detail of this collection. From delicate filigree work to elaborate gem settings, each jewel is a work of art, resonating with the cultural tapestry of the Nizam dynasty.

The use of precious metals and gemstones is harmoniously balanced, resulting in jewellery that not only enhances the wearer’s beauty but also tells a story of timeless elegance.

Leshna Shah, chairperson, Irasva Fine Jewellery, tells us that the collection stands as a testament to opulence, a dazzling fusion of cultures and artistic marvel that transcends time. “Known for its extensive and extravagant assortment of diamonds and rare gemstones, each piece reflects the grandeur of a past era. The designs are a harmonious blend of Indian and Western influences reflecting the historical styling of royal jewellery,” says Leshna.

Each item from the Nizam series is a bespoke piece drawing inspiration from the harmony of the use of large gemstones, cultured freshwater pearls and masterful stringing techniques. “The carved gemstones in the single-line necklaces are unique as it is difficult to replicate the design handcrafted by our craftsmen. The Regalia, a tiered necklace of strung pearls, showcases each of the three tiers holding onto a cushioned emerald,” she explains.

A standout feature of the collection by Irasva Fine Jewellery is the homage to the Nizam’s court chandeliers, evident in the single-line necklace with drop pendants. Each pendant mirrors the grandeur of the chandeliers, showcasing carved tanzanites, embraced by pearls, and surrounded by the luminosity of uncut diamonds. The rhodium-plated diamond work adds a modern flair to the design. Another defining aspect is exemplified in the Regalia necklace, an intricate masterpiece with three strands featuring cushion-cut gemstones, irregular uncut diamonds, and freshwater cultured pearls with tiny ruby beads. This tiered design allows for versatile styling options, reflecting a narrative of timeless elegance and regal sophistication.

“Each piece features a luxurious selection of materials, contributing to the overall aesthetic and wearability with finesse. Large gemstones, such as intricately carved tanzanites and tourmalines; cushion-cut gemstones, uncut diamonds, and cultured freshwater pearls lend a classic and timeless elegance to the collection. Additionally, the use of rhodium-plated gold in some pieces introduces a modern twist, ensuring versatility and wearability in various settings. The materials in the Nizam Heritage Collection collectively contribute to a sense of luxury, sophistication, and adaptability, making each piece not only a visual delight but also a versatile accessory suitable for diverse occasions,” adds Leshna.

Price starts at Rs10 lakh.

Available online.



