Spykar launches AW 23/24 collection

Welcome to a realm where fashion meets the essence of the autumn breeze and the winter frost. Spykar AW’23 collection is an ode to the contemporary wardrobe. The brand has introduced four distinct concepts as part of their new collection that encapsulates the essence of contemporary fashion and individuality.



It explores the harmony between utility, nostalgia, innovation, and timeless simplicity, as they delve into the realms of varsity, black and white, cargo and futuristic world.

It is a celebration of diversity in fashion, where each concept represents a facet of contemporary living. It’s an invitation to explore the multifaceted nature of personal style, where nostalgia meets digital world with elegance in more innovative ways and keeping an explorer aesthetics on priority.



Sanjay Vakharia, who heads the brand, says, “Our AW 23/24 collection reflects the latest trends and the diversities of our valued customers. At Spykar, we believe in empowering individuals to express their uniqueness, and this collection is a testament to that philosophy.”



The collection features a wide range of clothing and accessories that cater to the evolving needs of the fashion-conscious youth. From casual wear to statement pieces, the new collection promises a perfect blend of functionality and style.





The Varsity Story combines classic American college-core with a fresh twist, creating comfortable, contemporary clothing that pays homage to collegiate days. It features varsity jackets, sweatshirts, and athleisure pieces that exude sporty elegance. The collection has bold typography, contrasting colours, and nostalgic emblems, all of which symbolise the essence of camaraderie and achievement Not That Basic, the black and white collection, showcases the timeless elegance of monochromatic fashion, offering versatile investment pieces that exude quiet luxury. The black and white concept is a tribute to the enduring power of minimalism, allowing individuals to make a statement through understated sophistication.



The Spykar Cargo Project seamlessly blends utility and modularity, with easy-to-wear, functional clothing designed for urban adventures and outdoor explorations. Expect an array of meticulously crafted cargo pants, jackets, oversized t-shirts, shirts and denims in earthy tones, adorned with functional pockets and structured silhouettes.

Future Forward propels us into the world of fashion and technology, challenging boundaries with cutting-edge designs, high-tech fabrics, and forward-thinking aesthetics for those who want to stay on the cutting edge of style.



Together, they serve as a harmonious fusion of innovation, nostalgia, utility, and timeless simplicity, catering to diverse tastes and preferences while celebrating the beauty of individuality.

Price on request.

Available online.

