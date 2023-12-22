Avishya launches White Kanjivaram Silks
This collection is a special curation crafted to add a touch of opulence to the upcoming weddings and celebrations
As the wedding season approaches, Avishya, known for handloom saris, has announced the launch of its exquisite Wedding Collection, featuring the mesmerising White Kanjivaram Silks. This collection is a special curation crafted to add a touch of opulence to the upcoming weddings and celebrations.
The collection showcases a symphony of grace and sophistication, bringing forth a palette of enchanting Pearl and Ivory shades, Salmon and Sandalwood hues, Mocha Whites, Cream Whites, and Winter Whites. Each sari is a testament to Avishya's commitment to quality, showcasing luxurious silk fabric, rich weaving, and intricate zari work.
Also read: Hancock’s Party Wear collection exudes luxury and comfort
"The curation of White Bridal Kanjivaram Silks is more than merely an attire; it is a celebration of opulent dreams woven in the luxurious threads of silk," said Jawahar Singh. "We believe in creating cherishable moments that last a lifetime, and our Wedding Collection is designed to make every bride feel truly special on her big day."
The collection is now available for purchase at their store on TTK Road.