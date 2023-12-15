Hancock’s Party Wear collection exudes luxury and comfort

Hancock has launched its Party Wear Collection for men, catering to the festive season. This captivating collection embodies the essence of celebration, offering men the perfect attire to make a lasting impression at every special occasion.

The collection showcases a versatile range of designs, catering to a diverse spectrum of preferences. From classic and timeless pieces to bold and contemporary styles, the collection has something for everyone. Whether you’re drawn to the sophistication of solids, the allure of floral patterns, or the modern charm of abstract prints, you’ll find the perfect ensemble to match your preferences.

Hancock’s fabrics exude luxury and comfort. The use of premium cotton satins in the collection adds an exquisite shine to the garments, enhancing their overall appeal. The most important aspect of your festive style is the choice of colours, and this collection reflects the latest trends in colours, from burgundy that exudes confidence to black that radiates a timeless elegance, or dusty pinks that soften the look. These carefully selected colours will undoubtedly elevate your fashion game this festive season.

Yash Singhal, founder of Hancock Fashion, tells us that satin weaves along with floral, abstract prints and Indian ethnic motifs are in vogue and perfectly captures the party mood this season. “There are customers who prefer loud prints over micro prints and vice versa, and there are customers who prefer only solids. To cater to various preferences, we have included all kinds of colours, patterns and textures,” says Yash.

The brand has chosen 100 per cent cotton in 60’s count and premium fibres sourced responsibly over synthetic fibers to make the product skin-friendly, comfortable and luxurious. “We have chosen a satin weave that provides the right shine to set the festive mood, and festive colours like burgundy, midnight blue, lavender, and dusty mauve along with blacks and whites. You will find floral and abstract motifs along with fine sequins, colour gradation, elements of pintucks, pleats as well as quilting that add a little bit of dazzle to the partywear collection,” he says, and adds, “We have preferred broad cut away collars, angle cut cuffs, stitchless plackets and premium Hancock branded pearl buttons to add a luxurious look to the garments.”

