Forever New India's new collection is just right for the festive season

Forever New India has launched its new festive collection just in time for the celebrations. In tune with the season, the collection features opulent velvet fabrics, and is poised to be the go-to choice for the upcoming Christmas and New Year parties, as well as other seasonal celebrations. It offers a diverse range of options for various social occasions and will make you dazzle even in the shivering cold as you’ll be the star of the evening!



From daring cut-out dresses to playful mini dresses perfect for any social occasion, to vintage-inspired floral dresses for that charm and comfort factor, this collection has it all. For those planning a night out with friends, there are playful mini dresses. Vintage-inspired floral dresses offer charm and comfort for more relaxed gatherings. For high-glamour soirée there are luxurious velvet and daring cut-out dresses, to make an unforgettable entrance.

From cocktail parties to house parties for New Year’s or Christmas, Forever New has got you covered with a variety to pick from. The collection is a reflection of opulence and elegance, drawing inspiration from the glamour and vibrancy of the holiday season.



It seamlessly combines sophisticated design elements with versatile silhouettes for a truly fabulous look. The use of opulent velvet fabrics brings a touch of luxury and richness to every piece. Embodying Forever New’s signature approach to seasonal fashion, it effortlessly blends contemporary styles with timeless elegance.



The colour palette for this collection embraces the spirit of autumn and winter. Rich reds evoke the warmth and festivity of Christmas, while bold prints add personality and flair to every look. The choice of colours set the mood for celebration, resonating perfectly with the seasonal festivities.





The collection features luxurious velvet as the primary fabric, offering a sumptuous feel while keeping you cozy during the colder months. Additionally, the use of carefully selected materials ensures a lightweight and comfortable experience. These unique textures contribute significantly to the overall aesthetic, providing a balance of elegance and comfort.

The festive collection is incredibly versatile, designed to transition seamlessly across different occasions and settings throughout autumn and winter. From playful mini dresses ideal for a night out with friends to vintage-inspired floral dresses perfect for relaxed gatherings, and luxurious velvet pieces for high-glamour soirées, this collection offers options that cater to diverse social occasions.



To accessorise the collection opt for statement jewellery pieces such as chandelier earrings or layered necklaces to accentuate the glamour of the outfits. Additionally, pair these ensembles with elegant clutch bags or statement heels to complete the look and elevate your style quotient. Opt for delicate accessories at relaxed gatherings with vintage-inspired floral dresses. Add a playful touch to social attire with fun earrings, a stylish belt, or a chic hat. Strike the perfect balance to elevate your style.

Price starts at Rs 8,800.

Available online.

