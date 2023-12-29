Shisen Fox launches Japanese handcrafted eyewear collection

Shisen Fox, the newest player in the premium unisex eyewear arena, announces its entry with the launch of a Japanese handcrafted collection. It is a seamless blend of innovation and style featuring 22 distinct styles in seven alluring shades. What sets them apart? The brand unveils a fresh line every 15 days, staying at the forefront of innovation and fashion-forward design. This will ensure customers have access to the latest trends and designs.

Founded by Samarjeet Singh and Salim Memon, the brand draws inspiration from Japanese culture and craftsmanship. Both founders, with a background steeped in design and fashion, bring a wealth of experience and are dedicated to creating eyewear that is original, well-made, and futuristic.

The latest eyeglasses collection is a celebration of minimalism, offering wearers an opportunity to express their personal style through understated yet striking designs. Each pair is meticulously crafted for both comfort and style, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

“Our vision is to redefine the essence and future of eyewear by embracing minimalism. The latest collection reflects our dedication to creating timeless pieces that effortlessly blend style and functionality, allowing our customers to make a subtle yet profound statement,” say the founders.

The brand aims to inspire individuality, empowering wearers to express their unique personality effortlessly through their eyewear.

Available online.

