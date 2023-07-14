What’s your Spirit Animal?

Anmol Jewellers, a favourite with top Bollywood actors, has pioneered the shift of jewellery from just being a commodity to a piece of art by adding unique design element to their collections. Their new collection – My Spirit Animal – is an extension of this design philosophy. Minimal, trendy, and empowering, it aims to establish a connection between Anmol's abstract animal designs and individuals' unique personalities. By aligning each ring with specific traits and characteristics, the campaign invites customers to explore their inner animal and express themselves through these beautiful and meaningful jewellery pieces. Ishu Datwani, founder of Amol Jewellers, gives us a low-down of the new collection.

Also read: Rock your wedding look with TIESTA's bridal sneakers

“It's a limited collection of trendsetting rings. Each ring is thoughtfully crafted to align with specific traits, allowing wearers to express their inner animal and embrace their individuality. The collection is designed to be minimalistic and contemporary, appealing to working women and Gen Z. It offers a relatable experience for everyone, inviting them to explore their spirit animals through beautiful and meaningful jewellery pieces,” says Datwani.

Jaguar- Untamed elegance

The design process had its own challenges. “The biggest challenge encountered during the creation of My Spirit Animal collection was achieving the desired minimal design, using less gold, and accurately depicting the animal outlines. This required meticulous attention to detail and careful craftsmanship to capture the essence of each animal symbol while maintaining the collection's overall aesthetic. The goal was to strike a balance between simplicity and capturing the spirit animals' essence, which demanded innovative approaches and expert skills to overcome this challenge successfully,” he says.

The collection currently offers five rings. “Based on customer response and feedback, we will continue expanding the collection to provide a wider range of choices,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 20,000

www.anmolaccents.com

Butterfly- Art of transformation

Know your Spirit Animal

Dolphin - Elegance in Motion

The dolphin ring signifies grace and fluidity. It resonates with individuals who possess a natural elegance and charm in their movements. The ring embodies the beauty of graceful living.

Butterfly- Art of transformation

The butterfly ring represents the power of transformation. It connect it with individuals who embrace change, adaptability, and personal growth. Showcase the ring as a symbol of evolving beauty and ability to gracefully navigate life's transitions.

Eagle- Soaring ambitions

The eagle ring embodies strength, courage, and ambition. It targets individuals who possess a relentless drive to succeed and overcome challenges. Position the ring as a talisman, empowering wearers to soar above obstacles and achieve their goals.

Jaguar- Untamed elegance

The jaguar ring symbolises an untamed spirit and refined elegance. Capture the attention of those who exude a magnetic and alluring presence. Emphasise the ring's sleek design as a representation of their fierce yet graceful personality.

Also read: Hotch Potch's new collection of footwear is inspired by architecture

Cat- Mysterious whiskers

The cat ring signifies an air of mystery and enigmatic charm. Appeal to individuals who embrace their independent and intuitive nature. Portray the ring as an embodiment of their mysterious allure and their ability to see beyond the surface.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com







