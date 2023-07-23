Dishis designer jewellery launches a new stunning collection, Tradition with a Twist

Dishis designer jewellery, a Delhi-based brand recently launched its stunning and versatile collection called ‘Tradition with a Twist: Dishi's Modern Nose Pin & Mangalsutra Collection’. The designer, Dishi Somani is known for making minimalistic ornaments while retaining the significance and symbolism associated with traditional pieces of jewellery. In a chat with us, the designer talks in detail about this new collection.

Inspiration for the new collection

Dishi: My main inspiration comes from nature and sometimes from geometrical designs. So, my collection has a lot of motifs that include geometrical patterns mixed with flowers or anything that is taken from the cosmos. What I do is essentially ecommerce and the idea behind my brand is for modern women. The designs are not something that is run off the mill and is available everywhere. They should be such that when a lady wears the pieces, they will feel that they are wearing something unique and fashionable.

The story behind the new collection

Dishi: The trend is changing and people are not interested in buying heavy pieces of jewellery. As women are working and going to the office daily, they want lightweight jewellery. So, my idea was to create as many unique designs as possible for modern women.

Designs and Colours of the new collection

Dishi: When I create designs, I just try to make them different from what is being available in the market. I research what is trending, what designs are liked by the people and I make new designs that are special in their own way. So, each pattern has its own colour. The new collection is particularly focussed on the multicolour gemstones and I have introduced colours like blue and black in my jewellery. I have also worked on pearls this time.

Occasion the new collection can be worn at

Dishi: Any occasion starting from daily office wear to casual wear. The collection can be worn even at weddings. The ornaments are designed in such a way that they can be gifted as birthday and anniversary gifts. It can also be worn at any festivals like Deepavali and Poojas too.

How to remain unique from the other jewellery labels

Dishi: Designs play a huge role when it comes to attracting people. It should be exquisite and minimal. This makes me unique from the other jewellery labels.

Upcoming launches

Dishi: Many new launches are going to happen this year. I am currently working on the enamel jewellery which is going to be very colourful. I am particularly working on the neon colour. The collection will be a mix of pendants, earrings, rings, nose pins and mangal sutras.

Range starts from INR 2000. Available online