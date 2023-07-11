Paris Haute Couture: Tanishq’s debut jewellery edit brings Rajasthan’s architectural allure

Jewellery brand Tanishq made its grand debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week, Fall-Winter 2023-24, in collaboration with renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The 60-piece stunning collection spotted on runway models strutting in Rahul Mishra’s couture, boasts of rare and precious diamonds and coloured gemstones called Tales of Mystique. The bijouterie pieces draw inspiration from the captivating architecture of Rajasthan's palaces and cityscape.

From Tanishq's edit

The bijuterie edit combines semi-precious colour stones with brilliant cut diamonds, all set in 18kt gold. Each piece is meticulously crafted in three-dimensional and sculpted forms to capture the captivating allure of grand jharokhas, arches, domes, and staircases. Together, this harmonious fusion of jewellery and haute couture has placed Indian heritage on the global map at a time when India is becoming the next stop-over of the luxury industry.

Paris Haute Couture showcase

Speaking on the collection, Garima Maheshwari, Head of Design, Tanishq, said, “With Tales of Mystique, Tanishq offers an ode to the spirit of Rajasthan with a new line of high-end statement jewels that boast of colour, culture and refined aesthetic. The collection narrates the tales hidden in the beautiful architectural details of the majestic palaces, the charming forts, and the exotic cityscapes of Rajasthan. It is inspired by the artistic hues of wondrous Rajasthan and imbued with rich motifs and detailed elements unique to this place.”

Bedazzling rings

The jewellery is carefully styled to adapt effortlessly to a woman's lifestyle, complementing her appearance whether she is adorned in a saree, gown, or dress. Speaking on the collaboration, Rahul said, “It makes me glad and proud to be joined by Tanishq this season as a jewellery partner for our Couture Fall 2023 showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. I commend and admire the colossal cultural impact of their brand as one of the largest in its domain, in India. Their prime workmanship & expertise in jewellery-making, along with their efforts towards empowering local craft communities of India are unparalleled and in alignment with the core philosophies of the brand Rahul Mishra.”

