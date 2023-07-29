Karishma Swali champions craft and sustainability with Moonray’s States Of Matter edit

Moonray, a contemporary luxury brand founded by Karishma Swali and her daughter Avantika Swali, has unveiled its latest SS23 collection, States of Matter, at its inaugural store in Delhi's Dhan Mill Compound.

The collection for spring/summer 2023 delves into the literal and profound aspects of the states of matter, exploring their unique qualities, inherent versatility and boundless potential. It beautifully captures the poetic essence of transformation, where something may change in form but retains its molecular identity. It also celebrates the idea that while the world is in a constant state of evolution, our core essence remains unchanged.

Ensembles from States of Matter

The SS23 collection offers a minimalist range of avant-garde ensembles, including a green crochet top with exquisite panel details adorned with moonflower applique embroidery, beryl top, midi skirts, shirt dresses, sequin mini skirts, and meticulously crafted willa dresses among others. These designs exemplify Moonray's commitment to eco-conscious and handcrafted clothing, which has been at the heart of its ethos since the brand's inception in 2021.

Ensembles from States of Matter

Telling us about the making process Karishma shares, “With this collection, we explore the constant shifting of molecules as matter changes state, evident in the densely embroidered beads on crochet dresses and intricately handcrafted lace collars featuring contemporary variations of needlepoint techniques. The moonstone series is a playful interpretation of the solid-state using semi-precious gemstones on liquid-like crochet knit fabric. The bubble drift series with beaded circular cut-outs on the hems and pockets are reminiscent of an interplay between solid and vapour. Hand-embroidered flower appliqués, silver metallic flower petals and bulges are featured in the collection as part of eye-catching details.”

Ensembles from States of Matter

This edit, much like the previous ones, is crafted from ethically sourced materials like hemp, organic cotton, jersey, raw denim, forest-certified viscose, recycled threads and vegan leather made from cacti. It showcases the adept usage of hand-crafted techniques like macrame, crochet, applique work and tie and dye. The colour palette of the collection is a lesson in spontaneity where sand dune yellow, sienna red, and fern green, along with bright whites and pastels bring a sense of breeziness. One can also spot the label’s signature shades of raw denim in dark indigo and light blue washes, which have been engraved with an ‘mr’ monogram in varying scales and sizes.

As the collection also marks the launch of Moonray’s New Delhi store, Karishma shares that the flagship store in the capital is built to embody the rarity and timelessness of craft. “We are very fortunate that in a short span of time, the label has garnered recognition for conscious, craft-based fashion and for building a community across the world -- one that appreciates its unique blend of design excellence, craft and inclusivity. We are encouraged by this response and what the future has in store. After the success of the launch of our first store in Mumbai in August 2022, we are now expanding our presence in New Delhi. The ever-evolving space within the Dhan Mill compound will grow into a larger format later this year.”

Dhan Mill store

The new store at the Dhan mill compound is a contemporary oasis with an all-white landscape and amorphous interiors designed in-house by the label’s craft collective. The label has used sustainable materials such as hand-coated limestone against terrazzo flooring to create a visually calm, biophilic design. The furniture is subtle, seamlessly merging into the background and harmonizing with the muted colour scheme. At the heart, sits a laurel fig tree to echo Moonray’s reverence for nature. The brand will soon diversify into menswear and fine jewellery, a glimpse of which can be checked out at the new store.

Rs. 13,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada