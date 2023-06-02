Ekasmaye's Naveli edit reflects traditional craftsmanship

Inspired by her love for Indian heritage and handicrafts Meeta Ahuja launched Ekasmaye in 2007, which is being steadily taken forward with a more modern approach by her designer daughter Divyangna Ahuja. An alumna of NIFT, Divyangna has infused Ekasmaye with a modern and contemporary touch, complementing her mother's traditional Indian aesthetics.

Their latest collection Naveli too reflects the core philosophy of the label -- sustainability and innovation. We get a drift of the collection in this chat.

Tell us about the new collection Naveli.

Naveli by Ekasmaye showcases a fusion of classic silhouettes with intricate and delicate details, all in vibrant and refreshing summery hues. The collection includes classic styles such as Anarkali, A-line, and Phiran cuts, which are elegant and graceful.

The colour palette is vibrant reflecting the joyous spirit of Indian celebrations and embraces the essence of summer with a variety of lightweight fabrics, including mulmul, muslin, and chanderi.

Naveli by Ekasmaye

What's trending when it comes to ethnic wear this summer?

Lightweight fabrics such as cotton, linen, and Chanderi are particularly popular for ethnic wear during the summer season. Pastel and bright colours besides vibrant colours are in trend. Pastels offer a soft and serene look, while bright and bold colours add a pop of vibrancy and energy to the ensemble.

Elaborate sleeves are making a statement this summer. Designers are incorporating voluminous and eye-catching sleeve designs into ethnic wear, adding a touch of drama and flair to the outfits.



Wardrobe essentials in terms of Indian wear for the summers?

Linen and mul chanderi kurtas, lightweight dupattas in kota and Chanderi, palazzos and wide-leg pants.

What's your design philosophy?

Ekasmaye’s design philosophy is rooted in celebrating the rich heritage, cultural diversity, and traditional craftsmanship of India. The brand aims at minimising its ecological footprint by using eco-friendly fabrics, natural dyes, and supporting local artisans and weavers. The designs incorporate a mindful approach to ensure longevity and versatility, encouraging customers to invest in pieces that will stand the test of time.

Naveli by Ekasmaye



How to accessories ethnic wear without overdoing the same?

Accessorizing ethnic wear is an art that can elevate your look without overpowering it. Choose one or two statement accessories that will be the highlight of your outfit. This could be a statement necklace, a pair of chandbali earrings or a bold cuff bracelet. Pay attention to the neckline of your outfit and choose accessories that complement it. For example, if you're wearing a high-necked or heavily embroidered outfit, you may want to skip a necklace and instead focus on statement earrings or a maang tikka.

Naveli by Ekasmaye

If you have a plunging neckline, a delicate pendant necklace can be a great choice. Mix and match and don't be afraid to mix different types of accessories. For instance, you can stack bangles and bracelets of different styles and textures for an eclectic and unique touch to your look. Proper footwear enhances ethnic look to a great extent and traditional options like juttis, mojaris, or embellished sandals can enhance the overall look without overpowering it.