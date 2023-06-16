John Jacobs eyewear launches JJ Rhapsody collection with actor Vijay Varma

Unveiling a new chapter of suave style and symphonic eye fashion, eyewear brand John Jacobs recently launched the retro-inspired JJ Rhapsody collection with actor Vijay Varma as the face of the campaign. Featuring gleaming metal details, instrumental intricacies, and rhythmic designs, JJ Rhapsody is where style strikes an unforgettable chord.

On being the face of the campaign, Vijay said, "JJ Rhapsody flawlessly encapsulates the celebrated intersection of fashion and music, two important avenues of self-expression for artists throughout their journeys. It was truly a pleasure to be the face of this collection, showcasing timeless fashion and intricately crafted product details."

"The contemporary John Jacobs consumer ardently enjoys curated experiences across music, lifestyle and culture. Consequently, we created our marquee collection of the year, JJ Rhapsody, which magnificently pays homage to the beautiful amalgamation of music and fashion.," said, Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Creative Director of John Jacobs.

John Jacobs is a renowned eyewear brand that aims to resonate with the modern-day consumer looking to express through their personal style. John Jacobs also introduced a 3D Tryon feature on their app and a 180-degree simulated view for consumers to make a more informed choice from the comfort and safety of their homes.