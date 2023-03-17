Femme Forward: Being Human launches first store in Bengaluru, fully powered by women

Being Human Clothing originally launched in 2012 to foster actor Salman Khan’s charitable trust. But today, the brand stands not only as a clothing line with a heart but also as one of the most-loved choices for GenZ, thanks to the wide range of sartorial options it offers. As yet another manifestation of it, the brand recently inaugurated its first store in Bengaluru, which is fully women-powered. We caught up with Vivek Sandhwar, curator of the collection, Being Human, to find out more about this brand new venture.

The store hosts men’s and women’s casuals, jeans wear and athleisure apparels. It also includes street-inspired accessories along with the brand’s latest edit, Blur, a unique gender-neutral collection. Keeping with the season, the store also features the brand’s SS ’23 collection. Giving us a sneak peek into an upcoming collection to be house at the store, Vivek says, “The summer styles are getting added as we launch it in the coming weeks. The collection is inspired from a dreamy-retro summer context and that is what has led to the colour, fabric, graphics and silhouette choices.” He further adds that thestore has a line of reversible products, inspired by how today’s youth has adapted to the ever-changing scenarios of the VUCA world.

Pieces from the collection

Pieces from the collection

But how were these collections curated? “Bengaluru has very young and upbeat consumers who like to experiment with new ideas in all walks of life. That’s what we kept in mind while curating the store,” he tells us and adds that since the weather in this city allows for layering year-long, one can expect styles that can be easily layered across product segments.

The colour palette featured across collections at the store include several retro tones of summer pastels — like soft greens, blues combined with classic tones of woody browns, naturals, whites, and khakis. In terms of silhouettes, the store boasts a range of fabrics, including 100 per cent cotton for yarn-dyed checks, polo T-shirts, graphic crewnecks, cotton lycra for chinos and solid shirts. “Beyond cottons, we also have a line of 100 percent linen; cotton linen and viscose blends; and indigo-dyed fabrics for both jeans and shirts,” Vivek signs off.



INR 999 onwards. At Indiranagar. Available online.



Email: prattusa@newindianexpress

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa

Also read: From Tao Paris to Birkenstock, here are five footwear brands that have rolled out new collections