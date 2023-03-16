From Tao Paris to Birkenstock, here are six footwear brands that have rolled out new collections

Perhaps the most enthralling fact about the new season is the fashion launches it brings along. With Spring upon us and temperatures rising gradually, everyone is looking to refresh their wardrobe and here are six brands for you to choose from.

Monrow

The homegrown-conscious women’s footwear label unveils its latest Y2K collection inspired by the highly celebrated street fashion trend. The collection featuring high-quality embellishments like pearls, shimmery straps, transparent straps, and chunky styles comes in colour options such as pop pink and black. The Y2K range, crafted from vegan materials like bamboo mesh and banana weave fabrics, hints towards the trends of the 90s and 2000s. ₹2,000 onwards.

Birkenstock

The German footwear brand announces a new 1774 collection that celebrates the brand’s deep-rooted German craftsmanship. Named after the debut year of the Birkenstock family’s shoemaking legacy, 1774’s exclusive line boasts a signature moulded footbed now fully lined with exquisite leather. 1774 revisits the Florida and Mayari sandals while featuring Sylt, Tokio and Arizona. Price on request.

Tao Paris

In collaboration with Designer Seema K Sajdeh, the brand launches Wanderlust, a vibrant collection that draws inspiration from bohemian aesthetics and popular Coachella fashion trend. Wanderlust highlights the designer's unparalleled charm through colour-blocked flats, stylish gladiators, elegant wedges, versatile mules and uber-cool boots, all of which are a perfect blend of style and luxury. Grab pieces inspired from places Mykonos, Santorini, Capri, California, Tokyo, St Tropez, Ibiza, Roma and more.₹3,500 onwards.

CAI Store

CAI, the brainchild of Aradhana & Dhanraj Minawala, is a vegan label spoiling us with choice by offering three new footwear lines to opt from. The Lattice collection showcased braided studded flats in green, black and Gold while the padded puff flat slip-ons in Blue, Pink and Beige are perfect for a Sunday brunch. The latest Workwear Edit offers locked-in heels in tan, rose gold and grey. ₹1,799 onwards.

Anaar

This wedding season, Anaar launches its one-of-a kind bridal sneaker wedge range, infusing style with comfort. Creating contemporary footwear that is inspired by culture and tradition, the brand offers everything from classy and minimal pumps, elegant platform blocks, and sophisticated wedges and sandals to shiny and stunning heels but their iconic Bridal Sneakers that are all set to make a statement. The range is intricately hand embroidered and designed to match Indian, western wear, or cocktail attire. Think pop colours, pastels, gold and white besides sequins and pearls. ₹8,990 onwards.

House of Prisca

The limited edition Love collection by House Of Prisca, made with our extra comfortable cloud cushioning, introduces designs like Amora heels(Strappy heels with tiny hand-embroidered adjustable hearts) that come in a candy pink colour with a 4-inch high pencil heel, Flora platforms with a floral band around the ankles, Cupid wedges, Valentina heels, Juliet flats and more. ₹4,000 onwards.