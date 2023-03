Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama unveil 'Creating Infinity'

Louis Vuitton unveils Drop 2 of Creating Infinity, Maison's exclusive collaboration with the avant-garde Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Following a debut chapter highlighting Louis Vuitton's interpretation of Kusama's most iconic signature, the Dots, the Maison plays up the artist's expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs.



Acting as canvases, ambassadors and friends of the House including Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Justin Timberlake, Naomi Osaka, Hoyeon, and Zhou Dongyu pose for a series of playful portraits embellished with colourful, expressionistic statements inspired by some of Yayoi Kusama's most distinctive motifs.

Radiant Pumpkins, colourful Faces, Flowers, and Infinity Dots and Nets appear on the iconic Capucines and Monogram accessories; motifs that are reprised in vibrant beauty looks. Creations from Drop 2 of the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration will be available in-store worldwide on March 31.



