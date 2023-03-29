Jaipur Watch Company's latest offering aims to revive Rajasthan's Pichwai art

Navigate the deep districts of Rajasthan and you would find the birthplace of one of India’s popular indigenous art forms which is now at the cusp of extinction. Born in Nathdwara, Pichwai is one such art form belonging to the School of Mewar. The paintings, which are an ode to Shrinathji, a local form of Krishna, narrate his tales to the novice while also appealing to his devotees.

Painted in rich warm hues from natural colours, pichhwais celebrate Krishna’s love for mother nature and draw similarities between the two. In the last few years, we have seen modern-day artists revive and restore this significant art form by bringing it to the realm of fashion. Jaipur Watch Company, founded by history aficionado Gaurav Mehta, with its latest collection, offers timepieces with the art of Pichwai on its stainless steel dials.

Divine Flute Watch - Pichwai Watch (43mm)

Launched with the aim to push the art to its ancient glory, the Pichwai Art Watches has 63 offerings ranging from 40mm to 43mm dial size. The art on each watch has been painted by a skilled artisan with utmost care and intricate detailing.

Pleasing Peacock - Pichwai Watch (43mm)

From Krishna's hands with a flute immersed in lotus flowers to a peacock resting against the backdrop of blossomed pink flowers, the paintings on each watch capture the richness of Pichwai art.

JWC offers ready-to-wear and customisable timepieces. Starting price for Pichwai Art Watches ₹ 18,000. Available offline in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur stores.

