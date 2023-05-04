Designer Neha Gupta's label Ranian rolls out Lillian, a classic festive Indian clothing collection

Introducing the latest collection from designer Neha Gupta's label, Ranian - Lillian. Drawing inspiration from the beauty and serenity of nature, this collection features exquisite fabrics, fluid silhouettes, intricate weaves, and hand-embellishments. The signature lily motif is a highlight of the collection, created from scratch to embody the essence of artistry and modern crafts. The colour palette is summerish and lively, with a hint of vintage pastels to add charm and delight. With 18 distinctive looks, Ranian's Lillian is a testament to the label's commitment to creating classic festive Indian clothing for the empowered and graceful. We speak to Designer Neha Gupta to learn more about the collection.

Introduce your latest collection, Lillian. Why is it called so?

The abundance of nature assists as the inspiration for the Lilian Collection, which hums a lullaby of peace and serenity. Our collection resurrects from the dormancy of winter weather to unveil purity and pleasantness. Maytime’s enchanting aura spurs youth, liveliness and exuberance. Our collection endeavours to usher in these traits by incorporating them into fabrics, colours, silhouettes, embroideries, patterns and motifs.”

What was the artistic muse behind this collection?

We dedicated countless hours of labour and began from the ground up to create the signature print that embraces our collection. My passionate love for flora and fauna encouraged the positioning of every leaf, flower and stem in the illustrations. The lily motif, a distinct design created entirely from square one, showcases the immaculate fusion of artistry, talent and modern crafts.

What sets this edit apart from your other collections and what was your design approach like?

The #RanianWoman is a passionate and powerful personality, commanding the room with elegant simplicity in a classic silhouette. Ranian crafts Lillian in an empirical and imaginative effort to transform the face of fashion. Our collection wants to appeal to a larger, more varied global audience. The lily pattern, a one-of-a-kind motif that was created from scratch, shows how creativity, skill, and imagination are flawlessly combined.

Also read: New York-based handbag brand, Behno, rolls out a new collection designed to suit the desi lifestyle

Tell us a little about the materials used to craft the pieces from the edit.

We envisioned utilizing a tremendous amount of crape, satin silk, organza, and fluid georgette matched with sequin borders and belts with themes galvanized by elegant lily swathe sisters, bridesmaids, and companions. Our multifaceted collection takes the edge off dullness by reviving through the eccentricity of lilies.

Could you shed some light on the weaves/embroideries and colour palettes that you have incorporated into this collection?

We emphasized the motifs being free-flowing. Additionally, the congruous insignia and floral synchronisation in consonance can be taken note of. Hand embellishments and weavings, counting Swarovski and mirror work, as well as golden and silver lacing, constitute the star components in most of our cholis. From flimsy lehengas to ruffled sarees to delicate kaftans, each piece is fluid and lightweight like a cloud. To sum up, the colour palette is summerish, lively, and mostly muted with a snap of bright, inching vintage pastels to keep the mood selective, dated yet modern, and delightful. Our fluid to structured silhouettes pan out the desire to create a bouquet of looks for a diverse clientele.

How many pieces does the collection currently have and how long has this collection been in the works?

The collection comprises 18 distinctive looks and is developing to incorporate customizable works. The collection is a result of incalculable hours of work, beginning afresh to make the signature print. Hours were spent by their weavers to how the designer's oeuvre.

Which ensemble did you enjoy creating the most among all the pieces that the edit features and why?

Each piece in the collection is special and unique. These pieces reflect the artistic values and the inspiration that channel my vision and the client's desire to craft a pristine ensemble.

What else do you have in store for 2023?

As this is our 7th glorious year, we are working meticulously in putting up a gamut of the most loved garments for the upcoming wedding season in September.

₹18,400 onwards. Available online.