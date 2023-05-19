House of Varada's summer edit, Chromatic Odyssey, has eclectic and vivid patterns with intricate details

House of Varada's SS'23 collection Chromatic Odyssey consisting of abstract print Co-ord sets, dramatic short dresses and bralettes, brings alive the beauty of free-spirited expression through an artistic embodiment of bold prints and abstract designs. This luxurious pret wear collection, meticulously crafted for the spring-summer season offers an amalgamation of vibrant colours, eclectic patterns and eye-catching details.

From the whimsical shapes to the rich hues, the collection is a careful curation by couturier Kinjal Singh, who specialises in fabric prints as well as patterns. A believer in sustainability, Kinjal draws inspiration from nature and all her outfits are crafted from natural, sustainable sources.

"Chromatic Odyssey is a collection that features both co-ords and dresses. The designs are mostly abstract with vibrant colours, and use a range of textiles and textures to create a unique and visually appealing aesthetic. Some of the colours featured in the collection include shades of red, blue, black, and green, while the cuts and silhouettes vary from loose and flowing to more form-fitting and structured.

House of Varada's summer edit, Chromatic Odyssey



What's the inspiration behind the collection?

The inspiration comes from a desire to create something bold, vibrant, and unique. I was inspired by abstract art and wanted to incorporate this aesthetic into my fashion design. I was also drawn to the idea of using colours in a way that would make a bold statement and create a sense of joy and energy.



What will be trending in casual and Western wear this summer?

We are likely to see a continuation of some of the trends from previous seasons which includes oversized and relaxed fits, as well as the use of bold and bright colours. There'll be more emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials, as well as an interest in statement accessories.

House of Varada's summer edit, Chromatic Odyssey

What are the summer wardrobe essentials this season?

Some summer wardrobe essentials include lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen, comfortable and stylish sandals or sneakers, and versatile layering pieces like denim jackets.



What's your design philosophy and how has it evolved over the years?

Our label's design philosophy centres around creating unique and high-quality pieces that are both visually striking and comfortable to wear. Over the years, we have laid a greater emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials, as well as a focus on creating pieces that are timeless and versatile.

House of Varada's summer edit, Chromatic Odyssey

What inspires you?

I am inspired by a range of things, including art, music, and the natural world. I am also drawn to the idea of creating pieces that are both beautiful and functional, and that can be worn in a range of different settings and contexts.



What kind of designs do millennial fashionistas prefer?

