Snitch, based in Bengaluru, has just forayed into men’s jewellery!

Snitch, Bengaluru’s most-loved co-ords and funky casuals label, more recently seen on Shark Tank S2, just announced their foray into men’s jewellery and we caught up with Chetan Siyal, co-owner of the brand to find out more about this decision that seems to be all the trend in the city since last year’s release of India’s first label for men’s bijouterie, MetaMan.

“The fashion trend of men wearing jewellery is increasingly evident. It’s incredibly fashionable for men to accessorise their outfits with stylistic jewellery pieces. The stigma that was once attached to stylistic pieces like bracelets and chains has faded into nothingness. We believe, jewellery has always been emblematic of its wearer, as much a means of self-expression as it is adornment. Our foray into jewellery is a celebration of the new frontiers of male self-expression,” begins Chetan.

With an array of specially commissioned pieces, the label hopes to create a space for discernment, but also experimentation and fun. Strong yet aerodynamic forms, sophisticated textures and durable links are being designed in ranges that hope to demonstrate adaptability, strength and finesse. This bold and dynamic collection, which the brand tells us will be characterised by sleek lines and subdued matte lustres, hopes to be the ideal match for men who don’t necessarily play it safe.

“We’re focusing on finely detailed, bead-centred bracelets, white stone and metal-paved chains and the brand’s signature stacking technique will be just some of the stars of the collection,” concludes Chetan.

INR 899 onwards. Available online.

