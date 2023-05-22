Get moving in Cava Athleisure's latest range of punk chic athleisure co-ords
The activewear range designed by Ria and Shreya Mittal is comfortable and stylish in equal part
With hordes of Bolly celebs flaunting edgy gym wear, fashionable activewear or athleisure has become the need of the hour for fitness-loving millennials. Taking note of that, various indigenous labels have come up with stunning athleisure options and Cava Athleisure's latest range Punk Sets are worth your attention.
The Mexico yellow cyber-punk set's jersey fabric lends the perfect fit along with comfort. It has a tailored look but sweatpants feel with four pockets for utility and exposed stitch details, making it a versatile outfit.
And you can simply move from exercising to morning meetings and late-night lounging in the very comfortable Kenya Balck cyber-punk co-ord det. So, pick your fit and get moving with style.
On cavaathleisure.com