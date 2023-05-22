Get moving in Cava Athleisure's latest range of punk chic athleisure co-ords

With hordes of Bolly celebs flaunting edgy gym wear, fashionable activewear or athleisure has become the need of the hour for fitness-loving millennials. Taking note of that, various indigenous labels have come up with stunning athleisure options and Cava Athleisure's latest range Punk Sets are worth your attention.

Cava Athleisure's Punk sets

"The breathable, comfortable and stylish sets designed by Ria and Shreya Mittal are eye-catching and quirky, to say the least. “Athleisure wear is bridging the gap between fitness and fashion. Fitness has become an integral part of our lifestyle and that’s where the choice of the right sets comes in that offers both comfort and style. If you are looking to go straight from yoga sessions to lunch with friends or for an afternoon of running errands, these apparels are sure to look out for. The colour palette covers the recent Pantone colours of SS’23," say the designers.

Their Sweeden Steel Blue Punk set has wearable yet bold contour stitch lines to create the perfect slim fit illusion. The thumb-tacks and peep-hole design near the waist make this an edgy yet versatile style.

The Mexico yellow cyber-punk set's jersey fabric lends the perfect fit along with comfort. It has a tailored look but sweatpants feel with four pockets for utility and exposed stitch details, making it a versatile outfit. And you can simply move from exercising to morning meetings and late-night lounging in the very comfortable Kenya Balck cyber-punk co-ord det. So, pick your fit and get moving with style.

