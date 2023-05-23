Hazoorilal Legacy unveils Le Soiree Spring Summer Collection 2023

Le Soiree is embodiment of extravagance; it is high jewellery that surpasses temporal boundaries and emanates a timeless essence of otherworldly allure. Each piece tells a unique story. Brought to life through the brilliance of carefully selected gemstones and precision craftsmanship, it highlights every intricate detail, making it a timeless treasure to be cherished for eternity.

Showcasing nature's bounty in all its glory with tanzanite, sapphires, rubies, emeralds and tourmalines from their finest sources, the collection consists of earrings, necklaces, rings and much more. The impeccable craftsmanship of each piece is bound to captivate your senses and transport you beyond the night, into a realm of everlasting bliss.

You can shop the fine jewellery at their flagship stores at South Extension II, Ring Road, New Delhi, and Gold Souk Mall, Gurugram. The Brand also offers an exclusive online luxury boutique for shopping convenience.

