Eka marks a decade in eco-conscious fashion with a new store in Lodhi Colony

Eka After a glorious 11-year run in the fashion world, contemporary design studio, Ekà, has unveiled its first flagship store in the National Capital. Located within the tranquil Lodhi Colony neighbourhood, this space is more than just a retail destination; it strives for eco-conscious fashion.

Store facade in Lodhi Colony

Step inside, and you'll find yourself welcomed by a courtyard-like entrance, exuding rustic charm. A spiralling staircase evokes a sense of nostalgia, leading you to private dressing areas where you can explore and try on an extensive range of ensembles, including flowing kaftans, chic shirt and pant sets, elegant dresses, and various other breezy silhouettes. These ensembles epitomise comfort and everyday luxury, seamlessly blending functionality with style. Visitors can expect to be transported into a whimsical, poetic, and romantic realm, where garments become canvases, each painting a unique story.

Ensembles on rack

The plush store is the brainchild of Rina Singh. The award-winning designer has joined forces with architect Dharmesh Jadeja from Dust Studio to design the store’s interiors that reflects a harmonious fusion of artistic vision and architectural expertise.

Private dressing room

Rina shares, “The flagship store of Ekà symbolises the becoming of the eleven years of Ekà. It marks the beginning. We express ourselves through the space we inhabit, the quaintness of Lodhi market was a perfect fit for the elegance of Ekà. The interiors are rendered with poetic deliberation - creating old world charm with limestone on the walls, arches across the doorways and openings, engravings of blue indigo borders to remind of selvedges of handwoven textiles.”

Store interiors

Ekà, a Sanskrit word meaning 'one,' epitomises authenticity and enduring style. Their collections seamlessly fuse exceptional craftsmanship with sustainability, transcending the boundaries of fleeting fashion trends. Prepare to bring understated elegance into your everyday wardrobe – a testament to Rina's design philosophy deeply rooted in the principles of simple living. Her upbringing in rural North India, immersed in a culture of familial and communal craftsmanship, continues to be a profound influence on her work.



