Aulerth partners with Ekaya Banaras to unveil their consciously crafted jewellery line

Bijouterie brand Aulerth has collaborated with saree label Ekaya Banaras as their design partner to create couture-inspired, consciously crafted jewellery. The first collection of their partnership is titled Opaline, which is a testament to Aulerth’s goal of redefining preciousness while celebrating the rich heritage of Banarasi textiles.

With this collection for Auleurth, Ekaya Banaras paves a path for themselves in the jewellery industry. This strategic partnership depicts the coming together of craftsmanship and artisanal ingenuity. Staying true to their conscious ideologies, both design houses have crafted this collection with a zero to minimal mining footprint.

The collection essays a harmonious blend of classic designs and contemporary thinking, where every piece of handcrafted jewel exudes an elegant lustre of champagne shimmer. At the heart of the collection lies the pearl – a symbol of refinement, purity, good luck and ambiguity. The pearl becomes a leitmotif across a range of exquisite pieces, including rings, pendant necklaces, haath phool and earrings.

Also read: Lavie becomes a multi-category brand as they expand into watches

Auleurth founder Vivek Ramabhadran said, “We are very happy and proud to announce our newest designer partner, Ekaya Banaras. Ekaya brings forth a rich legacy, celebrated for its heightened craftsmanship, and it has clearly moved to being one of the top, high-end silk sari brands in the country with a variety of clients under its ambit. We, at Aulerth, believe that Ekaya's unique design aesthetic would fit in very well with Aulerth's couture-inspired, conscious ideology and further expand our design vocabulary.”

Ekaya’s creative force, Palak Shah, shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, “I'm immensely excited about this collaboration. Both design houses embody the values of inventiveness and sustainability. It was a thrill to see Aulerth’s impeccable designs taking on ornate silhouettes reminiscent of Ekaya’s couture lexicon. Each piece is a true collectible with unexpected details. Ekaya's collections have always been about a socio-cultural dialogue between the past and present and the same sensibilities were translated to the jewellery pieces, too. They are steeped in inventiveness yet the silhouettes have a heritage feel. They are modern and contemporary yet you can't miss the all-pervading Baroque spirit. I can't wait to see how our audience wears these pieces in their own ways.”

Available across all Aulerth and Ekaya stores.

Also read: Abhinav Mishra’s latest edit, Reflections, encapsulates his beautiful journey and creations