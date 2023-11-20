In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, certain collections transcend trends and become a celebration of culture, artistry, and innovation. Forest of Chintz has once again captured our hearts with the launch of their latest collection, ‘Into Africa.’ This enchanting ensemble pays homage to the rich tapestry of African culture, weaving together vibrant colours, intricate patterns and timeless elegance.

The love child of Sumangali Gada and Nitai Mehta, Forest of Chintz has always been synonymous with pushing the boundaries of fashion, and the 'Into Africa' collection is no exception. Inspired by the magnificence of the vast and diverse landscapes, traditions, and stories of Africa, each piece in this collection tells a unique tale. From the sun-drenched hues of the savannah to the rich earthy tones of the rainforest, the palette reflects the continent's breathtaking natural beauty.

Also read: The latest all-male edit from Sawan Gandhi, Noir, celebrates the night!

The collection includes earrings, bracelets, bags, headmasks, garments, neckpieces, and more. True to the brand's signature style, the ‘Into Africa’ collection showcases impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. The accessories are adorned with intricate embroidery that pays homage to traditional African motifs. From geometric patterns to depictions of wildlife, every design is a testament to the brand's commitment to celebrating cultural heritage through fashion.

One cannot discuss the ‘Into Africa’ collection without marvelling at the vibrant colour palette that brings each piece to life. The collection masterfully combines bold and earthy tones, creating a harmonious symphony of colours reminiscent of the African landscape. The use of traditional African patterns and prints adds an authentic touch, creating a collection that is both visually stunning and culturally significant.

The one word that would describe this collection will be bold. For the ones who are comfortable with their fashion choices, for the ones who don’t shy away from making a statement, this ‘Into Africa’ collection is for them.

The collection is available through the brand’s official website.

Starting price: INR 3,000

Also read: Chromatic Carnival: Style Island's high summer lookbook weaves an alluring floral fairy tale