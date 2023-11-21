Embrace winter silvers with these newly launched metallic bags

Come fall/winter and the party shimmers and sequins start to take over, not just our Instagram feeds, but also our closets. Any excuse to dress up in a sequined dress or a chainmail mesh piece seems acceptable and keeping that in mind, we list two brand new metallic bags that you can style to elevate your look.

COACH, in line with the party season, launched their new collection Shine where you can expect sleek metallic shoulder bags and sequined slings that dazzle in more ways than one.

Penn Shoulder Bag

Our suggestion: Get your hands on the Penn Shoulder bag in a silver metallic shade. This year-round arm candy comes with customisable options which you can add COACH staples like tea rose embellishments and even souvenir pins to, at an additional fee. The bag exudes minimalism and is a must-have for all the girls who love to keep it casual yet chic — from morning to midnight. The highlight, however, happens to be the iconic turn-lock closure on the zipper pull. INR 24,560 onwards. Available online.

Just in time with seasonal festivities, Michael Kors has launched the MICHAEL Michael Kors’ Kendall Collection. The edit features petite and vogue bags that can fit all your party essentials.

The Kendall Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

Our suggestion: The Kendall Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag, with a front slip pocket, is as versatile as it gets. You can pass it off as a clutch and when you prep to take over the dance, it can easily transition into a shoulder bag with its iconic Empire logo chain strap. A contemporary staple, this bag pairs perfectly with the casual white T-shirt with denim combo and holds the potential to add some sparkle to the sartorial sari look of all our Indian girlies. INR 28,000. Available online.

