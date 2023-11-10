Add a dash of drama to your Diwali 2023 outfits with these statement bags 

Everything can have drama if done right; even your Diwali party outfits. When paired with the right handbags which can easily transition into talking points of the night, you can elevate any festive look, effortlessly.

We are talking bags that are built as ethnic add-ons but boast mega-sized pearls, danging faux fur and sequins shinier than the stars! It does not get more maximalist, bolder and flashier, than this.

Femme flair



The multi-coloured Dil Mil Clutch by Baise Gaba is a flirty and feminine piece that you can pair even with a minimalist outfit and your overall look will still exude festive charm. The handcrafted clutch comes in the shape of a heart and a round belt, enhanced using playful beads and sequins. INR 7,800. Available online.

Playful précis



Known for its vibrant colour palette and heavily embellished couture, Papa Don’t Preach also has a stylish and quirky range of handbags that can transform your festive fashion game. Featuring sequins, glass cuts and gold chains, the Mint Embellished Mini Bag, shaped almost like your traditional Indian potli comes with a metal handle topped with blush pink crystal stones. INR 19,500. Available online.

Also Read: The latest edit of bags from Fizzy Goblet, featuring five distinct styles, is sure to wow!

Haute heirloom



When choosing bags, form and functionality often take precedence but if this year at the Diwali party, all you are looking to make is a statement then coin purses are second to none. The gold-plated Anahita Coin Purse from Jade By Monica and Karishma comes with a chakra-inspired motif in the centre and pays an ode to the elegant craft of Indian artisans. INR 23,000. Available online.



Traditional trails



With all these contemporary pieces, we also bring you the classic potli by Torani, a brand that instantly makes you feel connected to your roots with its vintage silhouettes and accessories. What we love the most about Gulghast Sajida Potli is its intricate design and the tasteful use of the time-honoured gota embroidery and the latken dori attached to the handle. INR 14,500. Available online.

Shimmer shenanigans



A trusted choice of celebrities, nothing beats the festive allure of the classic Chainmail Draped Bag by Tarun Tahiliani. Available in different shades of gold, we recommend you pick the handcrafted gathered potli that comes with a beaded handle. It can transition from day to night and even pairs perfectly with party outfits. INR 21,900. Available online.

Also Read: Caprese to make a stylish return to the runway with Gauri and Nainika

Glitter gusto



What’s a Diwali bash without a pinch of glitter? The Leo Bag by Aanchal Sayal label certainly embodies that party vibe. Made using suede with faux leather as the base, this is a handcrafted piece highlighted with crystal embroidery. Perfect for festivals and the impending wedding season, this bag can fit all your makeup essentials to keep you glowing all night. INR 13,500. Available online.



Also Read: Eco-conscious brand Rashki rolls out a collection of handbags crafted from banana leather

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @Muskankhullar03