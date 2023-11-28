Caprese launches colour-changing Aurora Collection

Caprese is back to charm all the fashionistas in another new drop this time with the colour-changing bags of the Aurora Collection. With fashion meets technology, the brand has launched one of the most ground-breaking collections to date which will add a touch of magical fashion that is sure to make heads turn.

Crafted from photochromatic material, these bags tend to change colour in contact with the sunlight. Imagine going out of the house with a chic and elegant backpack, which when in contact with the sunlight turns into a backpack with pop colours.

While the colour–changing feature is an addition, these bags retain the inherent spaciousness and utilitarian properties of regular Caprese bags and comes in a variety of styles including backpacks, satchels, totes, slings, laptop totes, and more. The bags were first showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI October 2023 X Caprese.

The price range starts from Rs 3299+ and can be purchased from the website and other online platforms.