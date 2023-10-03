Tea lover's dream come true as VAHDAM opens store in Delhi’s Khan Market  

VAHDAM India, the homegrown maestro of exquisite teas and spices, has unveiled its experience store in New Delhi's iconic Khan Market. Stepping through its doors is akin to finding a paradise for tea lovers and connoisseurs. The new store gives a peek into the opulent tapestry of India's longstanding tea culture. The atmosphere whispers serenity, urging you to lose yourself in the wide range of Indian tea flavours.

It offers a cornucopia of options with over 100 signature blends ranging from loose tea leaves and tea bags to sample before you make the final choice. As the festive season is here, the store bedazzles with an assortment of gift sets, elegant drinkware, and a trove of other tea-related treasures.

Bala Sarda, Founder, VAHDAM India, shares, “Our unwavering commitment remains unchanged - to enable the world to embrace the essence of Indian tea. With this store located at Khan Market lutyens’ Delhi, we will be able to cater to a large set of visiting tourists, expats, diplomats, along with the local people.”

VAHDAM India distinguishes itself by directly sourcing tea from the verdant farms and estates of India to assure quality. Their influence extends far beyond India's borders, making waves in the USA, Canada, and Europe, even capturing the gaze of global luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart.

