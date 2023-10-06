Navrathan Jewellers' new collection depicts Goddess Lakshmi in astonishing detail

It is said that a South Indian bride isn’t completely dressed until she adds a prized piece of temple jewellery to her look. The very definition of temple jewellery means that the pieces seek inspiration from deities, divine figurines and temple tops and in their most basic form. Goddess Lakshmi and other female deities are the most commonly used motifs by jewellers. Navrathan Jewellers has drawn inspiration from the same while creating the Goddess Lakshmi-inspired traditional gold necklace collection, which will look stunning when showcased against the backdrop of exquisite Kanchipuram saris and prized brocades.

“It is believed that having Goddess Lakshmi in the form of gold brings a lot of luck, wealth, and prosperity to the family. The Goddess Lakshmi necklace collection imparts a glow of happiness to the wearer and is a fabulous adornment for any woman. The colourful stone embellishments illuminate one’s radiance,” says Goutham Chand, managing director of Navrathan Jewellers.

Necklace from Navrathan Jewellers' Goddess Lakshmi collection

Each necklace not only radiates allure but also highlights awe-inspiring intricate craftsmanship depicting Goddess Lakshmi in astonishing detail, thereby adding value to the precious metal and making it an exquisite gift. Each necklace is studded with semi-precious green stones and green beads.

The Goddess Lakshmi gold necklace collection is an exemplary expression of heritage and beauty embedded with timeless traditions that you can pass on to coming generations as family heirlooms.

Price on request.

Available online.

