Dennison introduces traditional Jaipuri print collection for men

Dennison, a premium yet affordable menswear brand, introduces traditional Jaipuri printed shirts crafted in high quality cotton fabric. Perfect to beat the summer, Dennison has picked very soothing colours of modern shirts in pastels with an impeccable finish and superb comfort. It comes with a variety of options in full sleeve and half sleeve as well as different collar patterns keeping in mind the casual fashion for office or creating a classy party look.

Dennison is a brand that is born out of a single idea — how to make affordable ready-to-wear apparel for the millennials. This includes affordable low maintenance shirts and trousers, plus-size clothing, sustainable clothing, casual ethnic wear etc.

According to Ashwin Seth, co-founder and CEO of Dennison, “The strength of this brand is the product itself. Whosoever purchases from us will get the best quality, trending designs or as well as affordable products.”

Price: 2,999 onwards.

Available online.

