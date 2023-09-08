Chic shades of Niram

It was the realisation about the need for sustainable clothing that inspired friends Chris Varghese Vinu

and Anamika Estel to embark on a colourful journey. Sustainability combined with gender-neutral clothing is the trademark of Niram, the brand founded by Chef Chris and finalyear law student Anamika. Niram is a collection of colourful shirts, in a wide range of prints as well as handmade home decor and crockery.



“It was an impulsive idea,” smiles Anamika. “It was a risk that we took, but thankfully it turned out well,” she says. Niram does not re-sell any products. “We are 100 percent our own,” says a proud Anamika. Starting with shirts in just three prints, Niram painted a success story with each passing day. What makes Niram special is that it’s for everyone, in every size. In this size-inclusive store, every design is available in up to 7-8 XL sizes with prices ranging from `900 to `1,500. “We are manufacturers, who make every product from scratch,” chimes in Chris.



“A lot of friends and families have become our customers in the initial stages. I’d say they have supported us more than anyone else,” Chris says.The brand has grown through participating in different flea markets in Kochi. Their products are also available in the offline store Home of Things at Tripunithura. Along with that, they have a presence on Instagram. The goal of the creators is to have a home that has all their products, and a small café which goes along their brand theme.

The products sold are mainly made out of natural fibres and handloom materials and most of their shirts are dyed naturally. Wood and coconut shells are used for the buttons on shirts, keeping sustainability intact even to the minutest detail. “We aim to become a 100 percent sustainable brand. However, we are not there yet due to the unavailability of certain products. But we are trying to be as sustainable as possible,” says Anamika. The eye-catching patterns and the swirl of colours make Niram stand apart. Kalamkari, ajrak and other handblock prints are their bestsellers.

“When we decided to start the brand, I travelled around India, including places such as Jaipur and met artisans to make the handblock prints from scratch,” says Chris. According to the founders, they are hands-on in the making process of their products, this includes even the photoshoots. “It’s Chris who models in most of the shoots. The social media marketing and branding are also done by us,” says Anamika.

