Starbucks and Disney join forces to re-create nostalgia with their latest set  

Calling all Disney enthusiasts and coffee lovers! Starbucks has partnered with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to bring a touch of Disney magic to your daily coffee routine. The collaboration introduces the Relive the Magic Together merchandise collection, featuring beloved Disney characters like Mickey and Friends, Chip ‘n Dale, and Dumbo.

This enchanting range of Starbucks-exclusive merchandise is set to invoke feelings of shared nostalgia and cherished memories, appealing to individuals of all ages. Starting on September 19, for a limited time, this gorgeous collection will be unveiled in select Starbucks stores across India.

By combining Disney’s timeless storytelling with Starbucks’ iconic third-place experience, the aim is to create a sense of comfort, belonging, and warmth among customers. The set goes beyond the screen, offering 12 distinct drinkware designs.

This range includes mugs, cold cups, and tumblers, providing the perfect vessels for enjoying your favourite Starbucks beverages whether at work or at home. Each item in the collection is adorned with playful Disney-themed artwork, adding a whimsical Starbucks twist to beloved characters.

INR 2,050. Available online and in stores.

