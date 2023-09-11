A look at British PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy's style-forward outfits during G20 outing

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attended the G20 Summit hosted by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. On his first official visit to India, while Sunak's emphasis on trade between the UK and India grabbed international attention, his wife Akshata Murthy's stylish outings also became a talking point.

The Indian heiress and businesswoman, brought up in Bengaluru on her first spotting, when she landed in Delhi for the G20 Summit picked a crisp white shirt which she paired with a floral-print floor-length maxi skirt. Akshata rounded her look with nude pumps and her photos greeting Indian dignitaries with folded hands went viral in no time.

Akshata was later spotted playing football barefoot with children at the British Fashion Council. Her outfit, from the homegrown label Drawn, boasted understated elegance. The co-ord set featured a pink and coral printed collared skirt with a matching skirt. She picked statement gold hoop earrings to complement her look.

For a millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi, the venture capitalist swapped these simple yet elegant looks for a glamorous lilac dress by London-based slow fashion label Manimekala. The dress featured puff sleeves, a collared neckline, and a belt for accentuation.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata also visited the Akshardham Temple. For her spiritual outing, Akshata picked a floral Fabindia mehendi green-coloured kurta with contrasting cotton palazzo pants and tasseled cotton dupatta.

Her most talked about look, however, featured a Raw Mango sari. Her chanderi pink pick instantly caught the attention of the fashion folks and her elegant yet sustainable-forward styling certainly established her as a style icon in the making.