SRK praises PM Modi for G20 Summit, Nora Fatehi thanks him for supporting quake-hit Morocco

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently soaking in the success of his blockbuster action thriller, Jawan, took to his social media handle and praised the Prime Minister for the recently concluded G20 Summit. Held at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi between September 09 to 10, the summit hosted world leaders such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and US President Joe Biden amongst others.

Responding to a video link on the formation of the Global Biofuels Alliance put up by the Prime Minister with the comment, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet", Shah Rukh said, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India's G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world."

He added: "It has brought a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Other than SRK, Nora Fatehi also heaped praises on the Indian Prime Minister for extending heartfelt condolences to Morroco after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck its cities. PM Modi tweeted, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Nora took a snap of the tweet and shared it on her IG Story. Atop she wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind!”