Designer Rahul Mishra unveils a vibrant new collection in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board

A little after his last collection, Sculpt, renowned couturier Rahul Mishra has a launched a new bridal edit in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

The island city is currently promoting its touristy charms as an ideal wedding destination and in lieu of the same, they onboarded Mishra. The new collection, mused by actress Tamannaah Bhatia, replicates Singapore's luxurious yet lively personality.

The motifs are inspired by the evocative of Gardens by the Bay and the colour palette mirrors the vibrance of Orchard Road, an iconic shopping belt and the majestic skyline of Marina Bay inspires the intricate designs of the ensembles.

Speaking about onboarding Mishra for this campaign, Markus Tan, regional director for India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, STB, shares, “To showcase the elegance of Singapore’s offerings for the big Indian wedding, we are delighted to partner with one of India's most coveted designers, Rahul Mishra, to give consumers a glimpse of the island city through an artisanal curated collection. This gives consumers a peek into the unique blend of luxury, culture, and hospitality that the island offers."