The tailored look

Perona has taken a bold step forward with its Spring Summer 2024 collection titled Future Classics. It’s a refreshing departure from the prevalent casual aesthetic as it has infused traditional silhouettes with a subtle touch of modern aesthetics.

It is all about sharp tailoring, where silhouettes reign supreme with a contemporary edge. Futuristic elements seamlessly blend into wearable designs, emphasising purposeful fashion without compromising on style. Each piece celebrates individuality through intricate details and innovative proportions while upholding Perona’s commitment to sustainability with the use of low-impact and regenerative fabrics.