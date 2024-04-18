The tailored look

Perona has taken a bold step forward with its Spring Summer 2024 collection titled Future Classics. It’s a refreshing departure from the prevalent casual aesthetic as it has infused traditional silhouettes with a subtle touch of modern aesthetics.
It is all about sharp tailoring, where silhouettes reign supreme with a contemporary edge. Futuristic elements seamlessly blend into wearable designs, emphasising purposeful fashion without compromising on style. Each piece celebrates individuality through intricate details and innovative proportions while upholding Perona’s commitment to sustainability with the use of low-impact and regenerative fabrics.
Shruti Mangla, creative director of the brand, tells us that the design philosophy for SS ’24 focuses on effortless styling for maximum impact. “Key elements include interchangeability, adaptability, perennial designs for longevity, and effortless
maintenance, catering to the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. You will find artisanal touches such as geometric embroidery, playful prints, and unexpected textures enhancing the classic silhouettes,” she says.
The designs are beyond trends and it encapsulates the brand’s vision of confidently advancing into the future while celebrating the timeless essence of classic fashion. “They are modern yet timeless. Each garment undergoes meticulous construction, showcasing exquisite attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. This harmonious blend ensures that our pieces resonate with modern sensibilities while maintaining an enduring elegance that stands the test of time,” says Shruti.
Minimalism has always been Perona’s strength — simple yet refined with meticulous attention to detail. “We prioritise quality materials and precise tailoring, resulting in garments that exude sophistication and understated elegance. Our safari suit sets designed for both men and women in the new collection perfectly encapsulate the brand philosophy. These sets reimagine the timeless safari aesthetic with subtle futuristic design, embodying our commitment to merging tradition with innovation. The safari jacket features clean lines and a structured silhouette, while the trousers are tailored for comfort and ease of movement. Made from sustainable fabrics, these sets prioritise both style and sustainability,” she elaborates.
The SS ’24 collection features muted neutrals and soft pastels with occasional pops of vibrant hues. The cuts emphasise simplicity and functionality, with clean lines and ergonomic forms that flatter diverse body types. “Their understated elegance and versatility allow wearers to effortlessly integrate them into their wardrobe for any occasion,” she says.
Shruti’s suggestion when it comes to accessorising is to opt for minimalist jewellery such as delicate earrings or a sleek watch to balance with the clean lines of the garments. “You can even add a Perona handbag or belt to define the waist and add visual interest. Finish the look with a pair of classic pumps or sandals for understated sophistication,” she signs off.
Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.
