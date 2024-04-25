The Rubaroo collection is perfectly aligned with the spirit of the summer festive season

If you are looking to add a punch into your outfits with the colours of the season, Masumi Mewawalla’s Rubaroo collection should be your pick. It has a cheerful aura with lively hues, exuding feelings of delight and exhilaration.
Featuring a diverse range of drape skirts with a contemporary twist, lehengas that are perfect for any party or weddings, elegant gowns, chic jumpsuits or trendy Indo-Western outfits, there’s something for every occasion and style preference.
Masumi tells us that the main inspiration behind the luxe prêt summer festive collection is to celebrate the essence of joy, perfectly aligned with the spirit of the summer festive season. “Each garment in this collection is crafted to radiate a sense of happiness and vivacity, with vibrant colours and playful designs evoking feelings of delight and excitement. Our aim is to create an enchanting atmosphere of positivity and exuberance in fashion, inviting individuals to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration of life and style during this season,” says Masumi.
The designer has explored different cuts, drapes, and details to create saris, lehengas, gowns, jumpsuits, and other Indo-Western outfits that cater to different tastes and occasions. You will find shades such as mehendi green, hot pink, black, beige, lime green, red, lilac, mustard orange, and blue that evoke a sense of joy, energy, and celebration.
The collection features a delightful blend of floral motifs and geometric line embroidery, enhanced with the brand’s signature rose gold touch. “These elements symbolise elegance, charm, and sophistication, adding a touch of luxury to each piece. The floral motifs represent the beauty of nature, while the geometric lines add modernity and structure, creating a harmonious balance between traditional and contemporary aesthetics. What sets our collection apart is our distinctive statement and unique selling proposition — the incorporation of 3D embroidery with rose embellishments. This exquisite detailing not only reflects our commitment to craftsmanship but also elevates each garment to a realm of opulence and refinement,” she says.
Masumi’s favourite piece from this collection is the multiple coloured lehengas with rose gold embroidered statement blouse. “Whether you’re dancing under the summer sun or revelling in the festivities of the season, these lehengas will be your perfect companion, exuding charm, charisma, and unparalleled elegance at every turn,” shares Masumi.
If you are looking forward to incorporate Rubaroo into your festive wardrobe, the designer’s suggestion is to mix-and-match to create a unique and personalised look. “Pair a drape skirt with a chic blouse for a modern twist on a traditional attire, or style a lehenga with a trendy crop top for a youthful and contemporary vibe. Don’t be afraid to play with colours, prints, and textures. Make a bold fashion statement and stand out from the crowd,” she signs off.
Price starts at Rs 14,000. Available online.
