The Rubaroo collection is perfectly aligned with the spirit of the summer festive season

The designer has explored different cuts, drapes, and details to create saris, lehengas, gowns, jumpsuits, and other Indo-Western outfits that cater to different tastes and occasions. You will find shades such as mehendi green, hot pink, black, beige, lime green, red, lilac, mustard orange, and blue that evoke a sense of joy, energy, and celebration.

The collection features a delightful blend of floral motifs and geometric line embroidery, enhanced with the brand’s signature rose gold touch. “These elements symbolise elegance, charm, and sophistication, adding a touch of luxury to each piece. The floral motifs represent the beauty of nature, while the geometric lines add modernity and structure, creating a harmonious balance between traditional and contemporary aesthetics. What sets our collection apart is our distinctive statement and unique selling proposition — the incorporation of 3D embroidery with rose embellishments. This exquisite detailing not only reflects our commitment to craftsmanship but also elevates each garment to a realm of opulence and refinement,” she says.