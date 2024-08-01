Ordinaree's latest resort wear collection is all about carefree elegance

Planning an upcoming getaway? This collection has got you covered. Ordinaree’s latest resort wear collection is an ode to sun-kissed days and endless summers. The brainchild of founder and creative director Simran Choudhary, the line embodies a spirit of carefree elegance, perfect for jet-setting adventures.
“Our latest resort wear collection draws inspiration from the vibrant and spirited essence of summer. This collection celebrates tropical escapes and seaside adventures, capturing the lively and carefree nature of the season,” shares Simran. At the heart of the collection is a playful palette of bright hues and bold prints.
Tropical florals and geometric patterns dance across lightweight fabrics, creating a sense of effortless chic. “Bright and cheerful colours dominate the palette, reflecting the sunny and warm ambience of summer destinations,” she explains. The collection’s silhouettes are designed to flatter and flow. Think breezy maxi dresses, tailored cover-ups, and chic jumpsuits. “Lightweight materials such as cotton, linen, and chiffon are predominant, offering breathability and ease in warm weather,” says Simran. These fabrics not only feel incredible against the skin but also drape beautifully, creating an air of effortless sophistication. The brand’s resort wear is as practical as it is stylish. It has carefully considered the needs of the modern traveller, ensuring that each piece is not only fashionable but also functional.
“The collection’s designs also emphasise versatility, catering to both daytime activities and evening soirees,” she shares. From exploring bustling markets to lounging by the pool, it offers something for every occasion. Standout pieces include finely tailored dresses that exude elegance and versatile cover-ups that effortlessly transition from beach to bar. “The finely tailored dresses are a highlight, combining sophistication and grace with their impeccable fit and elegant detailing,” adds Simran.
Ordinaree’s resort wear is a celebration of summer living, capturing the essence of a carefree getaway. With its vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, and comfortable fabrics, it is a must-have for any stylish traveller.
