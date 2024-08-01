Ordinaree's latest resort wear collection is all about carefree elegance

Planning an upcoming getaway? This collection has got you covered. Ordinaree’s latest resort wear collection is an ode to sun-kissed days and endless summers. The brainchild of founder and creative director Simran Choudhary, the line embodies a spirit of carefree elegance, perfect for jet-setting adventures.

“Our latest resort wear collection draws inspiration from the vibrant and spirited essence of summer. This collection celebrates tropical escapes and seaside adventures, capturing the lively and carefree nature of the season,” shares Simran. At the heart of the collection is a playful palette of bright hues and bold prints.