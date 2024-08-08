Suneet Varma’s ‘Nazm’, inspired by his mother’s poem, is a homage to the timeless allure of classic Bollywood

Inspired by India’s opulent decorative art traditions, designer Suneet Varma unveiled his latest collection Nazm at the India Couture Week 2024. The collection blends modern elements with classic techniques, featuring intricate hand-embroidered appliqué in rich gold and ivory tones sourced nationwide. Interestingly, the collection pays homage to the timeless allure of classic Bollywood while catering to the modern Indian woman’s taste for sophistication and uniqueness, celebrating the nation’s artistic heritage.

“Nazm, meaning poetry, finds its name from a poem written by my mother. The collection is a tribute to her artistic influence and the poetic beauty of India’s heritage. The conceptualisation involved infusing this poetic essence into each design, creating pieces that tell a story and evoke emotions akin to a beautifully crafted verse,” Suneet says, adding, “For the Nazm collection, I’ve employed traditional techniques such as hand-embroidered appliqué work. These intricate methods are drawn from various regions of India, adding a rich, authentic touch to the collection. By using these techniques, I ensure each piece embodies the essence of Indian craftsmanship while also embracing modern aesthetics,” Suneet tells us.