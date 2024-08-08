Suneet Varma’s ‘Nazm’, inspired by his mother’s poem, is a homage to the timeless allure of classic Bollywood

Inspired by India’s opulent decorative art traditions, designer Suneet Varma unveiled his latest collection Nazm at the India Couture Week 2024. The collection blends modern elements with classic techniques, featuring intricate hand-embroidered appliqué in rich gold and ivory tones sourced nationwide. Interestingly, the collection pays homage to the timeless allure of classic Bollywood while catering to the modern Indian woman’s taste for sophistication and uniqueness, celebrating the nation’s artistic heritage.
“Nazm, meaning poetry, finds its name from a poem written by my mother. The collection is a tribute to her artistic influence and the poetic beauty of India’s heritage. The conceptualisation involved infusing this poetic essence into each design, creating pieces that tell a story and evoke emotions akin to a beautifully crafted verse,” Suneet says, adding, “For the Nazm collection, I’ve employed traditional techniques such as hand-embroidered appliqué work. These intricate methods are drawn from various regions of India, adding a rich, authentic touch to the collection. By using these techniques, I ensure each piece embodies the essence of Indian craftsmanship while also embracing modern aesthetics,” Suneet tells us.
In this collection, classic Bollywood romance is characterised by its grand gestures, emotional depth, and timeless elegance. “We have captured this essence through luxurious fabrics, such as soft metallic tissue and fluid chiffons, and rich hues like midnight blue and burgundy with silver accents. The collection evokes the nostalgic charm of Bollywood with dramatic, jewel-toned crystals and intricate floral embroidery, creating a sense of romance and grandeur,” the designer shares.
Suneet mentions that Nazm epitomises romance, femininity, and flirtatious charm, and we ask him how he achieved it. “I’ve achieved this through the use of luxurious fabrics and delicate designs that drape gracefully. Motifs such as abstract floral embroidery in gold and silver, combined with jewel-toned crystals, bring a touch of romance and femininity. Additionally, the playful yet sophisticated designs, like asymmetrical tunics and corseted blouses, add a flirtatious charm to the collection,” he says.
While red is believed to be the colour of love and romance, love and romance does not really have a colour; so in terms of the colour palette, we ask Suneet, what are the hues he has used to symbolise romance. “In Nazm, I have used a diverse palette to symbolise romance beyond the traditional red. Hues like midnight blue and burgundy bring a touch of mystery, while pastel shades like ice pink, pale grey, and light celadon green add a soft, romantic feel. I chose these colours to reflect the multifaceted nature of love and romance, encompassing both the passionate and the tender aspects.”
The collection features a variety of silhouettes, including glamorous lehengas, asymmetrical tunics, Farshi shararas, and draped saris. Each piece is designed to offer a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, catering to different preferences and occasions.
Sharing some style tips, Suneet says, “Pair them with statement jewellery from Raniwala 1881 to enhance their opulence. Opt for minimalistic makeup to let the intricate designs and rich fabrics stand out. For a contemporary twist, mix and match traditional pieces with modern accessories.”
Suneet’s favourite piece from the collection is the opening outfit showcased by Kanika Dev. This navy blue ensemble stands out as a stunning example of Indian craftsmanship blended with a modern silhouette. The lehenga, paired with a 3D-structured floral abstract embroidered blouse, features beautiful ombre shades of navy blue and intricate borderwork with tassels around the cape. It perfectly embodies the collection’s fusion of traditional and contemporary elements.
