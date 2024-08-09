Celebrated couturier Rahul Mishra’s latest edit, Nargis, forges a deeper connection with nature

While nature remains a constant inspiration for celebrated couturier Rahul Mishra, this season he contemplated a deeper, spiritual connection with it in his couture festive line Nargis that just got unveiled at Hyundai ICWxFDCI. The collection highlights the designer’s intimate bond with nature and its various experiences.

“The most intricate collection representing our atelier, Nargis, just like the namesake flower, is our annual expedition of Indian festive couture. Realised over eight months with more than 1,200 embroidery artisans who associate with our brand in various villages across the country, the collection modernises hundreds of ancient, traditional hand-embroidery techniques,” says Rahul as he shares details of the collection in this exclusive chat with us.