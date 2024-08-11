Corneliani's Ceremony Collection: Timeless elegance meets modern sophistication

Corneliani, synonymous with Italian luxury, has unveiled its latest Ceremony Collection, showcasing a wide selection of tailored formal wear and elegant suits, a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to sartorial excellence. This new offering is a harmonious blend of classic tailoring and contemporary flair, designed to make every man feel confident and sophisticated on his special occasions.

The suits are available in a versatile colour palette, including dark blue, grey, and timeless black, with single-breasted jackets, impeccably tailored trousers, and optional waistcoats for added elegance.

We talk to Stefano Gaudioso Tramonte, Style Director at Corneliani, to know more about the latest drop.

“The latest Ceremony Collection — Corneliani Code, is a homage to timeless elegance and refined sophistication. We sought to merge classic elements with contemporary aesthetics, creating garments that exude both heritage and modernity,” says Stefano.

At the heart of this collection lies an exquisite selection of fabrics. Wool twill, mohair, wool sablé, and silk come together to create suits that are not only visually stunning but also incredibly comfortable. “Each material was selected for its unique properties to guarantee the perfect fit. Wool twill offers durability and structure, mohair adds lightness and sophistication, while wool sablé brings a modern touch. Silk, of course, is the epitome of luxury,” explains Stefano.