Threads of Grace by Beachbum celebrates delicate beauty with its gossamer fabrics

Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, ensuring that every garment not only looks enchanting but feels uniquely personal. Paired with mirror-work chiffon tie-up sandals, glittery accessories, and mirror-embroidered bags, these pieces radiate an ethereal charm. The chiffon tape side straps and tie-ups add an extra layer of sophistication, completing each ensemble with a touch of grace.

Aparnna emphasises the collection’s rebellion against ageist fashion norms. “Threads of Grace is designed to transcend conventional barriers, celebrating both youthful spirit and elegant maturity. We’re advocating for ageless fashion that caters to every woman, regardless of age,” she says. The collection reflects a commitment to timeless beauty and a perpetually vibrant spirit, making it suitable for women of all ages.

The label emerged as a response to the pandemic’s unique opportunities for domestic brands to thrive. “I wanted to create a brand that supports Indian artisans while offering versatile, multifunctional wear,” Aparnna shares. Her extensive background in exporting and exposure to international brands have infused her designs with a unique blend of global silhouettes and Indian sensibilities.

Aparnna’s personal journey has profoundly influenced her designs. “As I grew older, I adapted my fashion choices to maintain both elegance and confidence,” she reveals. This led her to create size-inclusive garments that empower women to look and feel their best, regardless of size. Her mantra is to dress with curiosity, love, and a touch of glitter— a reflection of her belief in embracing imperfections and celebrating individuality.