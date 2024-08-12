Nupur and Geeta Sanon set to captivate the fashion world with NOBO - No Boundaries

Inspired by her mother Geeta’s sense of style and her own wanderlust, Nupur has infused the brand with a bohemian spirit and a love for vibrant colours. The collection features delicate ruffles, gossamer fabrics, and unapologetically feminine silhouettes that reflect a seamless blend of elegance and tradition. “I’ve always been drawn to unexpected colours and the balance between elegance, tradition, and simplicity that I saw in my mother’s wardrobe,” Nupur explains. “This brand is a tribute to that unique aesthetic.”

The label offers a versatile range of garments, including off-beat western wear, bohemian silhouettes, and timeless Indian luxury. Each piece is designed with a conscious approach to fashion, celebrating inclusivity and empowering women of all ages. “We wanted to create something that

wasn’t just about trends but about feelings and emotions. Our designs are meant to be timeless, transcending eras and geographical boundaries,” says Nupur.

The debut collection includes everything from Coachella-inspired co-ord sets and Ikat resort maxis to crochet dresses and playful jumpsuits. “The collection is infused with flirty, feminine elements like tassels, ruffles, and macrame fringe. It’s all about capturing that ’70s bohemian vibe while making the pieces contemporary and versatile,” Nupur notes.

As a brand made by women for women, it embraces an inclusive approach to fashion. “Art is meaningless without inclusion. We’ve ensured that our sizing allows every woman to enjoy our collection, regardless of shape,” Nupur asserts.